One Abbott Elementary Guest Star Was A Must-Get From The Very Beginning
The team behind "Abbott Elementary" knew they couldn't properly represent Philadelphia on TV without one special guest star. Season 2's premiere episode, "Development Day," aired in 2022 and saw Janine (Quinta Brunson) book Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, to meet her students on the first day of school. But the fuzzy orange hockey character showed up a week too early, finding a frustrated Janine whose car was getting booted on the street. Gritty's silly blunder turned into a heartwarming moment as he gave Janine a hug and greeted the other teachers.
In an interview with NHL.com, "Abbott Elementary" executive producer, Patrick Schumacker, revealed that Gritty's cameo was a must-have on the show, given Schumacker's love of hockey and Brunson's status as a Philadelphia native. "Gritty was always, from the start, a Philadelphia institution that we wanted to incorporate into the show," he said. "The show takes place in Philly, and we try, as much as we can, to populate the show with the insider Philly, whether that's Philly slang or actual cameos from locals of note." Schumacker added, "We try to make it as authentically local to Philadelphia as possible. Gritty was a no-brainer."
Abbott Elementary and Philadelphia sports have crossed over more than once
Gritty's appearance in "Abbott Elementary" Season 2 is just one instance of the ABC sitcom paying homage to its home city's professional sports teams. Aside from including local teams' attire and decor in scenes, the series has repeatedly made efforts to bring on popular Philadelphia athletes as some of its guest stars.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, made a cameo in the Season 3 premiere, surprising students with a career day video call alongside his teammates Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce. In Season 5, Episode 3, Janine and the group embarked on a Teachers' Appreciation Night outing at Citizens Bank Park, to watch a Phillies baseball game and meet Kyle Schwarber and the Phillie Phanatic afterward. "Abbott Elementary" featured another Eagles cameo at the end of Season 5, when Dominic (Luke Tennie) enlists DeVonta Smith to headline Ava Fest.
"Abbott Elementary" will return for Season 6 on ABC in Fall 2026, likely including more exciting guest stars and opportunities for the show to display its Philly pride.