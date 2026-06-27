Why The Vampire Diaries' Stefan Salvatore Was So Incredibly Difficult To Cast

Casting a character as otherworldly and complex as Stefan Salvatore was an immense challenge for the producers of "The Vampire Diaries," but Paul Wesley turned out to be perfect for the role. An adaptation of L.J. Smith's "The Vampire Diaries" book series, and one of the best CW shows ever made, the series revolves around the town of Mystic Falls — where Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) becomes entangled in an intense love triangle with centuries-old vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). In an interview for Entertainment Weekly's oral history feature, co-creator Julie Plec explained why Stefan was the most difficult character to cast.

"It's the kind of role that you can't just cast the smoldering pretty boy because there's such depth and layers of loss and loneliness living in that character. So you really need a true actor," she said, describing one of the best characters in "The Vampire Diaries." "But you also can't just hang your hat on a great theater-trained actor who doesn't also make people's hearts go pitter patter." Co-creator Kevin Williamson noted that Stefan's complicated persona in the novels was a major hurdle to finding an actor capable of bringing all of his qualities to the screen. "The book destroyed us because if you look at the description in the book, that person doesn't exist," he shared.