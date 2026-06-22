Why Everett McKinney From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

Some viewers may immediately recognize the acclaimed actor who plays Dr. Everett McKinney on "Dutton Ranch," but others will need a reminder of the Oscar and Emmy nominee's past projects. Ed Harris features on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series as Everett — a Vietnam War veteran who works as a veterinarian in Rio Paloma, Texas. Helping Beth (Kelly Reilly) care for an injured horse while reckoning with his and Beulah Jackson's (Annette Bening) complicated romantic history, Everett has emerged as an important figure in the plot.

Before joining the cast of the genre-defining "Yellowstone" franchise in "Dutton Ranch," Harris primarily made a name for himself in movies rather than TV. A veteran of the science-fiction genre, he starred in James Cameron's aquatic alien mystery film, "The Abyss," in 1989, and later portrayed NASA flight director, Gene Kranz, in 1995's "Apollo 13." Another popular sci-fi movie with Harris in a supporting role was 1998's "The Truman Show" — where he played the titular show's creator, Christof. Elsewhere, Harris lent his talents to numerous critically acclaimed dramas. He played the hallucination-induced character, Parcher, in 2001's "A Beautiful Mind," and the ailing writer, Richard Brown, a year later in "The Hours."