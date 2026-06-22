Why Everett McKinney From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar
Some viewers may immediately recognize the acclaimed actor who plays Dr. Everett McKinney on "Dutton Ranch," but others will need a reminder of the Oscar and Emmy nominee's past projects. Ed Harris features on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series as Everett — a Vietnam War veteran who works as a veterinarian in Rio Paloma, Texas. Helping Beth (Kelly Reilly) care for an injured horse while reckoning with his and Beulah Jackson's (Annette Bening) complicated romantic history, Everett has emerged as an important figure in the plot.
Before joining the cast of the genre-defining "Yellowstone" franchise in "Dutton Ranch," Harris primarily made a name for himself in movies rather than TV. A veteran of the science-fiction genre, he starred in James Cameron's aquatic alien mystery film, "The Abyss," in 1989, and later portrayed NASA flight director, Gene Kranz, in 1995's "Apollo 13." Another popular sci-fi movie with Harris in a supporting role was 1998's "The Truman Show" — where he played the titular show's creator, Christof. Elsewhere, Harris lent his talents to numerous critically acclaimed dramas. He played the hallucination-induced character, Parcher, in 2001's "A Beautiful Mind," and the ailing writer, Richard Brown, a year later in "The Hours."
Ed Harris is no stranger to Westerns
"Dutton Ranch" fans who love a good Western show or film should already be very familiar with Harris' work. Most prominently, he starred in one of HBO's best series, "Westworld," from 2016 to 2022, playing the mysterious "Man in Black." "Westworld" was notably Harris' only recurring TV role prior to "Dutton Ranch."
The actor's other well-known Western project is the 2008 film "Appaloosa," which he also directed. Harris starred as tough-as-nails lawman, Virgil Cole, who tried to quell violence in a small New Mexico town. Harris returned to the Western genre in 2013, when he headlined "Sweetwater" as the rebellious Sheriff Jackson. His next Wild West venture came just one year later in "Frontera" — a multi-perspective tale about immigration, with Harris starring as a retired Arizona sheriff, Roy McNary.
Having already established himself among Hollywood's most respected actors, Harris stands out as a high-profile addition to Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" franchise. He's in familiar genre territory on "Dutton Ranch," and should deliver a character portrayal worth remembering as the story develops in Season 1 and beyond.