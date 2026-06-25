What To Watch Thursday: The Bear's Final Service, Avatar: The Last Airbender Returns, CMA Fest, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Riley Green and Lara Spencer host CMA Fest, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" returns for Season 2, and "The Bear" serves its final course.
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Showtimes for June 25, 2026
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Season 2 premiere: After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara, and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.
Criminal Minds: Evolution
Two camgirls are found murdered with cryptic amounts of cash forced down their throats, leading the BAU to ask: Is this the work of The Fan, or an entirely new killer?
FIFA World Cup
- Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (4 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Japan vs. Sweden (7 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Tunisia vs. Netherlands (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Paraguay vs. Australia (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Türkiye vs. United States (10 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
CMA Fest
Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top perform; Riley Green and Lara Spencer host.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Jamptons trip is in full swing; Mike is hunting for Sammi's blessing; Angelina is chasing a fresh start; Jenni is getting very messy.
Scrabble
Word lovers try to take advantage of the supersized Scrabble board as they compete for the chance of bringing home $10,000.
Surviving Earth
Following our planet's most infamous mass extinction event, a mated pair of dinosaurs fight to survive an incredible 30-year period of darkness.
The Bear
Final season premiere: After Carmy leaves the restaurant to Sydney, Richie, and Natalie, they must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. (The first two episodes also premiere on FX at 9 p.m.; additional episodes will air weekly.)
Trivial Pursuit
A four-time defending champion looks to defend her title in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
Season 5 finale: Wrexham AFC and two other clubs fight for the last playoff spot as the Reds' chances at being promoted to the Premier League come down to the final days.