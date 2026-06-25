What To Watch Thursday: The Bear's Final Service, Avatar: The Last Airbender Returns, CMA Fest, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: Riley Green and Lara Spencer host CMA Fest, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" returns for Season 2, and "The Bear" serves its final course.

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