Savannah Guthrie Appeals For Information On Today After Ransom Note Suggests Nancy Guthrie Is Dead

Savannah Guthrie addressed the ongoing investigation into her mother's disappearance on June 23, sitting alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker. After noting that she was not involved in NBC News' reporting on the case, she made an emotional plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here," Guthrie began, acknowledging the surreal nature of being part of an ongoing news story as she anchors NBC's flagship morning news program. "I don't have any comment on this story, and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here. So, since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people — really to beg people — to come forward.

"Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, [and] that our children live every day, and we are in agony," she continued. "We cannot be at peace. So, no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help, and I'm not going to miss that opportunity. And so, please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever."

Melvin then echoed Guthrie's appeal, telling viewers: "To your point, if you have any information — if you're watching, if you're listening, if you have any information at all that could help investigators and could help this family find just a modicum of peace — the phone number is right there on your screen: 1-800-CALL-FBI."