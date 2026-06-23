Casting News: Outer Banks Star Joins NASCAR Drama, Elizabeth Banks Is Ms. Frizzle, And More

Chase Stokes is putting the pedal to the metal with his next TV gig: The "Outer Banks" actor will star opposite Dennis Quaid in "Thunder Road," a NASCAR drama recently ordered at AMC.

Premiering in 2027, the one-hour series "follows the multi-generational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family's ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped them," per the official logline.

As Deadline was first to report, Stokes will play Ronnie Whitlock, "who leads with an outlaw smile and a devil-may-care attitude, and a fire burning within him. A rebel with a lead foot, he was a promising pro racer before his trouble-making got him bounced from the game and relegated to his cousin Trey's pit crew."

Quaid, meanwhile, is playing racing legend Duane Whitlock (aka The Wrecking Ball), "a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die."

Stokes will next be seen in the fifth and final season of the YA drama "Outer Banks," which returns to Netflix with its last 10 episodes on Thursday, August 20.