Invincible Scores Early Season 6 Renewal, Ahead Of Season 5

Great news just swooped in for fans of Robert Kirkman's "Invincible": The animated superhero series has already been renewed for Season 6, ahead of Season 5's Prime Video release.

Kirkman announced the news at the Annecy International Animation Festival, TVLine has confirmed.

"One of the biggest rewards of building 'Invincible' over the years has been witnessing how new audiences continue to connect with these characters and this world, almost 25 years after its creation," Kirkman said at the event. "This renewal is as much a testament to the passion of our fans as it is to the talented teams bringing the series to life, including longtime supervising directors Shaun O'Neill and Dan Duncan, who have done so much behind the scenes to make 'Invincible' a success, and will now help us continue to grow as executive producers. There's still so much story left to tell, and I can't wait for fans to see what's ahead in Seasons 5, 6, and beyond."

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Kirkman and Cory Walker (with contributing creator Ryan Ottley), the series follows teenager Mark Grayson, a human-alien hybrid-turned-crime fighter who takes on the persona "Invincible" under the guidance of his dad, Nolan/Omni-Man. Season 5 of the TV series is set to release in 2027; Season 4 hit the streamer in March and April of this year.

The voice cast for "Invincible" includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

Can't wait for more "Invincible"? Check out our ranked list of the best adult animated series. And let us know in the comments if you're excited for not one, but two more seasons of "Invincible!"