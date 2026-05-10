15 Best Animated Shows For Adults, Ranked

Cartoons: they're not just for kids anymore! Then again, that's hardly a new idea. Since the days of "Looney Tunes" and Mickey Mouse, animation has been for everyone, with adults enjoying the art form as much as their children. But as cultural forces like Disney and Saturday morning cartoons took over, animation broadly became entrenched in a more kid-friendly realm.

But that shift also sparked an equal reaction. Animation specifically made for adults — not "families," but "adults" — began emerging from creators looking to reclaim and subvert the medium. Now, many of these shows have become TV mainstays, and "adult animation" is a subgenre located in just about every streaming service you subscribe to. Take that, Mickey!

To celebrate, let's count down the 15 best animated shows for adults. From gutbusting comedies to ultraviolent actioners and everything in between, these shows will have you chasing your Saturday morning breakfast cereal with a shot of whiskey.