Claire Danes' Breakout Teen Drama Was Created In Response To Shows Like 90210

A one-season wonder from 1994 propelled Claire Danes to stardom while offering a fresh, authentic perspective on adolescence. ABC's "My So-Called Life" followed 15-year-old Angela Chase's high school journey through her first-person narration. Teen dramas that aired during the same era — Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210," in particular — tended to tackle similar heavy topics, but with a much soapier tone.

"My So-Called Life" producers Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick tapped writer Winnie Holzman to pen a series that would challenge the nature of shows like "90210" and create something more "introspective." Herskovitz explained to Yahoo Entertainment that "most shows about teens on television ... were very exploitative about sexuality and meant to be titillating rather than inside the experience of what it meant to be an adolescent." Holzman, who would go on to write the script for the award-winning Broadway musical "Wicked," said she took Angela's character "as seriously as any adult character by giving her respect and depth and really exploring her in every way" (via BBC).