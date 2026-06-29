An Original Walking Dead Star Said It Was A Mistake To Kill Off Her Character So Early

Laurie Holden thinks Andrea from AMC's "The Walking Dead" got a raw deal. Whereas the comics version of Andrea survives long past the prison arc and grows into one of the toughest survivors in the group, TV's Andrea dies at the end of Season 3. While comic Andrea is remembered for her skill as a sharpshooter, TV Andrea is best known for spending her final season waffling over whether to trust the Governor (David Morrissey).

"I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake," Holden said at a 2017 fan convention. "I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense." This was a fairly common opinion in the "Walking Dead" fandom; throughout Season 3, fans were consistently frustrated and confused by Andrea's sympathy for the Governor and disappointed with how the storyline resolved.