Casting News: Ghosts Ups Ben Feldman, Emma Roberts Returning For Aquamarine Sequel Series, And More

* Emma Roberts will executive-produce and guest-star in "Aquamarine," reprising her film role as Claire Brown in a sequel series pilot ordered by Disney+ and Disney Channel. Here's the official logline: "When teenage Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother's disappearance — and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface."

* Lizzy Caplan ("Fleishman Is in Trouble") will star opposite Rob Mac ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") in Noah Hawley's "Far Cry" video game adaptation for FX and Hulu. Character details are being kept under wraps — though it has been confirmed that, like the game, the show is envisioned as an anthology, with each potential season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters.

* Prime Video's "We Were Liars" has added eight recurring guest stars for Season 2, Deadline reports: Riley Voelkel ("The Originals") as Adult Yardley, Madeleine Arthur ("The Tomorrow People") as Young Yardley, Jaelynn Thora Brooks ("Star Trek: Starfleet Academy") as Erin Riegert, Layla Douglas ("Brilliant Minds") as Rosemary, Callan Potter ("Workin' Moms") as Gideon, Aidan Shaw ("Finding Her Edge") as George Bryce-Amory, Shaun Sipos ("Reacher") as Dean, and Brendon Tremblay ("Descendants: Wicked Wonderland") as Jeremy "Major" Majorino.

* Netflix's "Dept. Q," which recently began production on Season 2 in Scotland, has added 10 cast members: Aisling Franciosi ("The Fall") as Kimmie, Greg Wise ("The Crown") as Derek Powell, Nicholas Rowe ("Red Eye") as Thomas Fulton, Tony Curran ("Outlander: Blood of My Blood") as Winnie Calderwood, Hamish Clark ("Monarch of the Glen") as Christopher Herron, Alex Ferns ("Chernobyl") as Phil Allenbeck, Ross Anderson ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") as Ricky Daddario, Rebecca Root ("Heartstopper") as June Lovesay, Isla Johnston ("The Queen's Gambit") as Agnes, and Amy Brenneman ("Judging Amy") as Helen.

They join returning stars Matthew Goode (DCI Carl Morck), Alexej Manvelov (Akram Salim), Leah Byrne (DC Rose Dickson), Jamie Sives (DS James Hardy), Mark Bonnar (Stephen Burns), Kate Dickie (Moira Jacobson), Aaron McVeigh (Jasper), and Sanjeev Kohli (Martin Fleming).