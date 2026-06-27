What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

🏆 8 p.m. BET Awards (BET, hosted by Druski)

📺 9 p.m. "FROM" Season 4 finale (MGM+)

MONDAY, JUNE 29

📺 "Adventure Time: Side Quests" (Disney+ and Hulu, 20-episode binge)

Finn and Jake embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo, partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way.

📺 "Summerwater" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness" (ABC)

The two-hour special is described as a "coast-to-coast event exploring Disney Parks and attractions as a portal through which America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated."

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

📺 "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" Season 6 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Presidential 1776 Award" (CBS)

The national final brings top high school civics students to the White House to compete for $250,000 in scholarships by testing their knowledge of the Constitution, America's founding principles, and key moments in U.S. history.

📺 10 p.m. "Lot Patrol" (BET)

The mockumentary follows a mismatched squad of eccentric security guards as they patrol the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio; DeRay Davis, Darius McCrary, Skeet Carter, Tamera Kissen, and T.K. Kirkland star.

🤣 "Louis C.K.: Ridiculous" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 9 p.m. "Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story" (HBO documentary)

The film chronicles the life of the spirited, anything-goes New York City public access host — a woman who defied expectations and remains a pioneer in the world of content creation and a cult icon.

🎥 10 p.m. "Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War" (PBS documentary)

The film explores the heroic stories of enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and ensure their liberty through the Revolutionary War; talking heads include Leslie Alexander, Danielle Allen, Edward Ayers, Christopher L. Brown, and Woody Holton.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

📺 "Abandoned" (Hulu, six-episode binge)

The docuseries delves into a real-life story of three children aged two, four, and six who were found abandoned at a city train station. They were unable to explain who they were, who their parents were, or why they were there — but 40 years later, they set out to uncover the truth.

📺 "Christmas at Sea" Season 2 (Hallmark+)

📺 "Elle" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

The "Legally Blonde" prequel centers on high school–aged Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree), exploring the experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman audiences came to know and love.

📺 "Worst Neighbor Ever" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

The docuseries details true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution.

📺 "X-Men '97" Season 2 (Disney+, three-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" series finale (NBC)

🎥 "Enola Holmes 3" (Netflix movie)

Adventure follows detective Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock's disappearance plunges her into a perilous new case.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

📺 "Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes" (Roku special)

Talking heads include four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and Olympic medalists Alysia Montaño and Adam Rippon.

📺 "Survival of the Thickest" final season (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

🇺🇸 9 p.m. "The Americas: A Wild 250th" (NBC special)

🎥 "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" (Hulu)

FRIDAY, JULY 3

📺 "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Silo" Season 3 (Apple TV)

📺 "The Simpsons: Simpsley" (Disney+ standalone episode)

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration" (PBS)

Trace Adkins will perform "American Made," described as "an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals, and contributions of generations of Americans."

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Independence Eve Live With Anderson & Andy" (CNN)

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen count down live to America's 250th birthday from Times Square, culminating in a midnight ball drop.

🇺🇸 10 p.m. "Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful" (ABC)

🎥 "Summer's Last Resort" (Tubi movie)

A high-strung teen (Violet McGraw) sees her vacation take a turn when she's trapped with her free-spirited mother (Sophia Bush) and the mother's try-hard boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell) — who also happens to be her vice principal.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

🇺🇸 10:45 a.m. "Nathan's Famous Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest" (ESPN+)

🇺🇸 12 p.m. "Nathan's Famous Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest" (ESPN2)

🇺🇸 6 p.m. "The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250" (CNN)

The Boston Pops, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Lainey Wilson perform; Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown anchor from Boston. (Daytime coverage will precede with performances by AJR, Kane Brown, Goo Goo Dolls, Josh Groban, Chaka Khan, Kool & the Gang, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, and Lil Wayne.)

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "American Block Party 250" (CBS)

Jon Batiste, Zac Brown Band, Goo Goo Dolls, and The War and Treaty perform; Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner host.

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" (PBS)

Judy Collins, Michael Feinstein, Ryan Speedo Green, Kelli O'Hara, and Adrienne Warren perform, while Richard Thomas narrates and Ken Burns delivers a special welcome.

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash" (ABC)

The All-American Rejects, Clint Black, Boyz II Men, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Elizabeth Nichols, Brothers Osborne, Emily Ann Roberts, NE-YO, Sublime, and Little Big Town perform; Ryan Seacrest hosts.

🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" (NBC)

Alexia Jayy, Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Shaboozey, and Salt-N-Pepa perform; Terry Crews hosts.

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Under Construction" (Hallmark Channel movie)

While renovating a New Hampshire cabin for a live Christmas special alongside a new duo (Daniel Lissing and Samantha Kendrick), reality TV sweethearts (Jessica Lowndes and Adam Hurtig) must decide whether their own fading relationship can be saved.