Love Island USA Contestant Alannah Keyser Fired Mid-Season Over Racist Social Media Posts

Alannah Keyser has made her final appearance on "Love Island USA." The contestant, who entered Season 8 as part of the Casa Amor twist earlier this month, has been fired from the Peacock reality show after multiple racist social media posts resurfaced, Variety reports.

One video reportedly finds Keyser lip-syncing to a song that includes the n-word, while social media users have also been circulating a screenshot from a Snap in which Keyser uses a racist slur. The videos in question were reportedly "posted to private accounts and weren't shared publicly until after Keyser's appearance on the show," hence Peacock missing them in the contestant's initial vetting process.

The announcement of Keyser's departure from "Love Island USA" was made by host Ian Stirling during the show's Thursday, June 25 episode. Though Keyser appeared in the episode alongside potential love interest Zach Georgiou, Stirling then informed the viewers in no uncertain terms: "Alannah has left Casa Amor."

This isn't even the first time this season that a contestant has been fired from "Love Island USA" for similar reasons. Prior to the premiere of Season 8, contestant Vasana Montgomery was also released when producers became aware of several racist social media posts.

And the trouble didn't begin there; two contestants were also fired during Season 7 over racist remarks. Yulissa Escobar got the chop after just two episodes upon the discovery of racist social media posts, while Cierra Ortega was released later in the season for using a racist slur on the show.