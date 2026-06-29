Elle Review: Prime Video's Legally Blonde Prequel Is Cute, But Doesn't Quite Pass The Bar

C

With "Elle," Prime Video has set out to give "Legally Blonde" heroine Elle Woods her own origin story... what, like it's hard? Well, maybe it is harder than we thought, actually, based on the first three episodes I've seen.

We first met Elle back in 2001 in the big-screen comedy "Legally Blonde," with Reese Witherspoon starring as the plucky blonde who stunned everyone at Harvard Law School by revealing she had a brilliant legal mind to go along with her bubbly Valley Girl personality. The movie was a big hit and spawned a sequel and a Broadway musical, but none of the offshoots truly recaptured the spark of the original. And Prime Video's new prequel "Elle" (premiering this Wednesday) suffers the same fate: It's cute enough, with some clever moments and solid performances, but it steers away from what made "Legally Blonde" exceptional in favor of tired TV teen drama clichés we've seen too many times before.

We head back to 1995 to find Elle (played here by Lexi Minetree) preparing to enter her junior year of high school in L.A. (Opening with Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" is a nice touch.) But after her dad (Tom Everett Scott) hits a career bump, Elle and her family are forced to move to — gasp! — rainy Seattle. Putting Elle Woods in the grunge capital of the world is a smart idea, recreating the fish-out-of-water dynamic of the original film. At her new high school, Elle is like Malibu Barbie attending the Goth school from "Wednesday": a bright pink cupcake in a sea of pale, morose faces. But she eventually manages to find new friends... and a new love interest, too, of course.