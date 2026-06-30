Before Baywatch Went Hawaiian, The Show Considered A Move To Australia

By 1999, "Baywatch" was struggling to stay fresh. The show had been on air for nine seasons and seen the departure of one of its major stars, Pamela Anderson. Viewer interest was on the decline, which made it harder for "Baywatch" to justify filming in the expensive and crowded Los Angeles metro area. The producers wanted a filming location that allowed the show to explore exciting new storylines at a lower cost.

At first the show considered a move to Avalon, a coastal suburb of Sydney, Australia. This was where it'd already filmed the two-episode special "Baywatch Down Under" in Season 9, but the Avalon locals didn't appreciate how the show's first production had restricted public access to their beach. When the "Baywatch" crew raised the idea of returning to Avalon long-term, locals were quick to protest.

Roughly 1,700 Avalon residents attended a town hall meeting to demand that the "Baywatch" producers find another location, the BBC reported in February 1999. The residents complained that not only would the production negatively impact their beach experience, but it would wreak further havoc on the surrounding wildlife. "We've just about lost all our koalas in the area already," one local complained, "and 'Baywatch' will only make matters worse."