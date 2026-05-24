Tom Selleck Forced CBS To Change Magnum P.I. Into A Very Different Show

Before playing patriarch Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods," Tom Selleck starred in the beloved 1980s crime drama "Magnum, P.I." — and he even pushed CBS to reshape the series into something very different from its original concept.

According to an AARP interview with Selleck, private investigator Thomas Magnum was initially conceived as a James Bond-style character. But Selleck envisioned the lead differently, pitching a version inspired by the late James Garner's Jim Rockford of the 1970s detective drama "The Rockford Files."

Rockford himself was created by Roy Huggins as a more laid-back descendant of Bret Maverick, the charmingly informal lead of the 1950s Western series "Maverick," another role played by Garner. Selleck seemed to connect with that more relaxed take on the detective archetype.

Following that same approach, Selleck asserted that Magnum should also be a relaxed and fun-loving guy you could often find wearing a Hawaiian shirt and enjoying a beer — but who also happens to be a serious private eye.