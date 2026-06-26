Dark Shadows Animated Reboot In The Works At Warner Bros. Animation

An infamously spooky TV soap is getting animated.

An animated reboot of the classic ABC vampire soap opera "Dark Shadows" is in the works at Warner Bros. Animation, the studio announced on Friday. The new adult animated series would be "continuing the saga of the Collins family," per the official logline: "Blending Gothic, horror, and supernatural genres, this coming adaptation promises all the dark twists and romantic intrigue that defined the transformational series across its 1200-plus episode run." (No network is attached yet, but the series could potentially air on a Warner Bros. Discovery network like Adult Swim or HBO Max.)

Debuting in 1966 on ABC, "Dark Shadows" started out as a Gothic romance before introducing a supernatural element in the form of vampire Barnabas Collins, amassing a loyal viewership until it signed off in 1971. NBC aired a short-lived remake in 1991, and The CW attempted a sequel series in 2019 that was scrapped before making it to air. "Dark Shadows" even got the big-budget movie treatment in 2012, with Tim Burton directing and Johnny Depp starring as Barnabas.

Would you tune in for an animated "Dark Shadows"? Join us in the comments — if you dare.