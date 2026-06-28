Every Year After Renewed For Season 2 At Prime Video

Based on Carley Fortune's 2022 novel "Every Summer After," the first season of "Every Year After" follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), an obituary writer who returns home to Barry's Bay for the funeral of a longtime family friend. While there, she reconnects with her childhood best friend, Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), and his brother, Charlie (Michael Bradway).

Season 2 will be based on "One Golden Summer," the second novel in Fortune's series. Although that book centers on a different protagonist, the show will continue to "explore the fan-favorite stories and characters from the first season," per the official announcement. Amy B. Harris also will be back as showrunner.

The "Every Year After" renewal came as part of Prime Video's Obsessed Fest fan event on Saturday, which celebrated the streamer's slate of young adult programming. A trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of "The Love Hypothesis" was also released, which you can watch here.

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