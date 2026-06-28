Every Year After Renewed For Season 2 At Prime Video
Who's up for another trip to Barry's Bay?
Prime Video's romantic drama series "Every Year After," based on Carley Fortune's series of Barry's Bay novels, has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced Saturday. The pickup comes less than three weeks after Season 1 dropped as a binge release on June 10.
"The response to 'Every Year After' has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune's storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry's Bay," Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful to Carley, [showrunner] Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We're excited to return to Barry's Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter."
More about Every Year After
Based on Carley Fortune's 2022 novel "Every Summer After," the first season of "Every Year After" follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), an obituary writer who returns home to Barry's Bay for the funeral of a longtime family friend. While there, she reconnects with her childhood best friend, Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), and his brother, Charlie (Michael Bradway).
Season 2 will be based on "One Golden Summer," the second novel in Fortune's series. Although that book centers on a different protagonist, the show will continue to "explore the fan-favorite stories and characters from the first season," per the official announcement. Amy B. Harris also will be back as showrunner.
The "Every Year After" renewal came as part of Prime Video's Obsessed Fest fan event on Saturday, which celebrated the streamer's slate of young adult programming. A trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of "The Love Hypothesis" was also released, which you can watch here.
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