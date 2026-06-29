House Of The Dragon: Rhaenyra Kills [Spoiler] As She Takes The Iron Throne — Read Recap

In King's Landing, Alicent is still running around like Tim Gunn, trying to take her plan with Rhaenyra and Make! It! Work! She tells the head of the Gold Cloaks that Helaena — who is the ranking royal still on property — intends to let the Black queen in when she arrives. "Some would call that reason," he says. "Some would," she replies coolly. "The question is: Would you?"

Word of her query makes its way to that little weasel Lord Jasper, who finds the queen dowager in her chambers and decides that today would be a good day to sexually assault her. He knows she's working in her own best interests, and he wants her to pay. He literally chases her around the room. Though she fights him as hard as she can, he eventually pins her hands behind her and pulls up her skirts, but he's stopped from doing anything more heinous when Grand Maester Orwell runs in with guards in tow. Jasper calls Alicent a traitor; thank goodness the maester sides with the green queen, and Jasper is hauled away. (Side note: It doesn't escape me that even though Alicent is literal royalty IN THE DAMN CASTLE SHE LIVES IN, her fate hinges on the decision of a man's word here. Sickening.)

Anywho! Time waits for no man, or queen, and #TeamBlack is on its way. So Alicent scoops up Helaena and gets her on board with the plan — the hope for a simpler life proves quite attractive to the young royal — and they inform the men patrolling the wall not to fire on any dragons that approach the city.

Meanwhile, Aemond rides Vhagar to Harrenhal, which crumbles even worse than normal under the beast's massive feet. The dragon burns everyone he sees, then Aemond climbs down, sword drawn. He enters the dining room the way Daemon did last season, expecting a battle but instead finding Ser Simon Strong and a few others calmly eating a meal.

Aemond wants to fight Daemon, and upon learning that Daemon isn't there, he wants to fight, uh, someone? "Surely there is some other way you might find satisfaction, hm?" Ser Simon asks. The old man placidly explains that there's nothing to stop Aemond from doing whatever he wants, but he doesn't finish that thought, because Aemond stabs him in the stomach and then goes on to kill everyone in the room.

Well, almost everyone. He turns to see Alys at the same moment he realizes someone got him in the back. He falls, bleeding heavily, and pleads with the witch to help him. She says and does nothing as he collapses, face down on the stone. Man, that was satisfying!