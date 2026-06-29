House Of The Dragon's Latest Fatality Moves Matt Smith To Song: 'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 2. Proceed accordingly.

Many in Westeros will mourn Otto Hightower, who is killed as Rhaeynra Targaryen takes the Iron Throne in this week's "House of the Dragon." But Daemon Targaryen definitely isn't one of them.

In the video above, I ask Matt Smith — who plays the platinum-haired prince in HBO's fantasy series — how Daemon might be feeling the moment that Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra beheads the former Hand of the King.

Smith breaks into song.

"Ding dong, the witch is dead," Smith sings, as D'Arcy chuckles beside him. "I think Daemon goes back and pours himself a nice cognac and smokes a cigar, man. 'See ya later, buddy!'"

In Sunday's episode, Rhaenyra and Daemon flew their dragons to King's Landing and, true to Alicent's plan, were able to enter the Red Keep with minimal bloodshed. But before Rhaenyra could ascend to the Iron Throne, she demanded that Aegon ("The Usurper") be brought to her so she could kill him. When that couldn't happen, thanks to Larys and Aegon's escape, Otto (played by Rhys Ifans) was fished out of the dungeon where he's been held for ages and brought before the Black Queen.

Though she cried through the whole messy process, Rhaenyra ultimately took Daemon's advice and lobbed off Otto's head, stepping in his blood as she then ascended to the throne.