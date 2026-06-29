House Of The Dragon's Latest Fatality Moves Matt Smith To Song: 'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!' — Watch
Warning: This post contains spoilers from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 2. Proceed accordingly.
Many in Westeros will mourn Otto Hightower, who is killed as Rhaeynra Targaryen takes the Iron Throne in this week's "House of the Dragon." But Daemon Targaryen definitely isn't one of them.
In the video above, I ask Matt Smith — who plays the platinum-haired prince in HBO's fantasy series — how Daemon might be feeling the moment that Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra beheads the former Hand of the King.
Smith breaks into song.
"Ding dong, the witch is dead," Smith sings, as D'Arcy chuckles beside him. "I think Daemon goes back and pours himself a nice cognac and smokes a cigar, man. 'See ya later, buddy!'"
In Sunday's episode, Rhaenyra and Daemon flew their dragons to King's Landing and, true to Alicent's plan, were able to enter the Red Keep with minimal bloodshed. But before Rhaenyra could ascend to the Iron Throne, she demanded that Aegon ("The Usurper") be brought to her so she could kill him. When that couldn't happen, thanks to Larys and Aegon's escape, Otto (played by Rhys Ifans) was fished out of the dungeon where he's been held for ages and brought before the Black Queen.
Though she cried through the whole messy process, Rhaenyra ultimately took Daemon's advice and lobbed off Otto's head, stepping in his blood as she then ascended to the throne.
'Rhaenyra's vengeance needs Daemon's violence'
In the video above, Emma D'Arcy reflects on the emotionally loaded period that leads to this inflection point for Rhaenyra. After all, Jace's death at the Battle of the Gullet was mere days before.
"I think grief can sometimes simplify things," D'Arcy says. "And in this case, grief offers her a sort of nihilism that allows some very direct and clarified thinking. And I think actually Rhaenyra's vengeance needs Daemon's violence."
They go on to take TVLine inside Rhaenyra's decision to kill her father's trusted advisor, a fraught moment that left the newly minted queen nearly incapacitated by her tears.
"I was really keen to make sure that that journey to the throne was as troubled as possible," D'Arcy adds. "I wanted to see if we could rob that moment of its triumph, and for that to feel honest."
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Matt Smith and D'Arcy break down Episode 2, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the episode!