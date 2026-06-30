Why Aaron Sorkin's ABC Sitcom Sports Night Only Used A Laugh Track For Its First Season

In the pantheon of great TV shows about sports, "Sports Night" consistently pops up on most people's lists. The Aaron Sorkin creation was clever, sharp, bitingly sarcastic and, unfortunately, canceled after only two seasons, despite many people wishing it would get a second chance. Sorkin's first attempt at a television show might have had a longer run, however, if he and ABC could have agreed about the use of laugh tracks.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sorkin said ABC wanted the show filmed in front of a live audience, but he was against that idea. "Once you do it in front of a live audience, you have to use a laugh track," Sorkin said. "The other reason we didn't want a live audience was that we didn't have a traditional multi-camera set." But it was the laugh track that ruffled the most feathers on set, including from cast members like Felicity Huffman. "I loved doing it in front of an audience, but I hated the laugh track," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It cheapened it."

While many comedies at the time were using laugh tracks, Sorkin saw it as one of the many problems with sitcoms in general. In 1998, he told The New Yorker, "It feels as if I'd put on an Armani tuxedo, tied my tie, snapped on my cufflinks, and the last thing I do before I leave the house is spray Cheez Whiz all over myself." But despite his complaints, the laugh track was used for the show's entire first season.