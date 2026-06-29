Why Dwight White From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

The actor behind Dwight White has had a lengthy career in both movies and TV before his role on "Dutton Ranch" Season 1. In the "Yellowstone" spinoff's first season, Ray McKinnon plays Dwight, a local rancher killed by Sheriff Wade (Josh Stewart) during a raid in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5.

McKinnon's Hollywood tenure began in 1989 with a small role in "Driving Miss Daisy," after which he featured in various lesser-known films. The actor got his first taste of blockbusters when he played a Flight Dynamics Officer in 1995's "Apollo 13." Five years later, McKinnon portrayed combative campaign manager Vernon T. Waldrip in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Other highlights from McKinnon's movie resume include playing Coach Cotton in the famous football film "The Blind Side" and a role as engineer Phil Remington in "Ford v Ferrari."

Before joining "Dutton Ranch," McKinnon also showed up on several popular TV shows. He notably played Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter in "Sons of Anarchy" Season 4 — which aired in 2011. McKinnon reprised the character in the sequel series "Mayans M.C." from 2018 to 2023. Fans of "The Walking Dead" franchise will likely remember McKinnon as the villainous motorcycle gang leader Proctor John on the spinoff "Fear the Walking Dead" for two episodes in Season 3.