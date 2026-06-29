S.W.A.T. Exiles Will Premiere This Fall... On Starz

Starz is adding a police procedural to its lineup.

The pay cabler will serve as the Stateside home to "S.W.A.T. Exiles," a spin-off of the former CBS original "S.W.A.T.," which wrapped its eight-season run in May 2025. The show will premiere Friday, September 25; a specific time slot has not been announced.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, Sony Pictures Television — which produces the offshoot, as it did the original series — is employing a windowing strategy in the U.S. Under that approach, Starz will be the first domestic home for "S.W.A.T. Exiles," with talks reportedly underway for a second window on Netflix, where "S.W.A.T." has streamed since May 2023.

But if you want to watch "S.W.A.T. Exiles" as soon as it premieres, a standalone Starz subscription will cost you $11.99 a month.