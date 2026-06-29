S.W.A.T. Exiles Will Premiere This Fall... On Starz
Starz is adding a police procedural to its lineup.
The pay cabler will serve as the Stateside home to "S.W.A.T. Exiles," a spin-off of the former CBS original "S.W.A.T.," which wrapped its eight-season run in May 2025. The show will premiere Friday, September 25; a specific time slot has not been announced.
According to Deadline, which first broke the news, Sony Pictures Television — which produces the offshoot, as it did the original series — is employing a windowing strategy in the U.S. Under that approach, Starz will be the first domestic home for "S.W.A.T. Exiles," with talks reportedly underway for a second window on Netflix, where "S.W.A.T." has streamed since May 2023.
But if you want to watch "S.W.A.T. Exiles" as soon as it premieres, a standalone Starz subscription will cost you $11.99 a month.
Everything We Know About S.W.A.T. Exiles
"S.W.A.T. Exiles," a spin-off of CBS' long-running "S.W.A.T.," completed production on its 10-episode first season in February 2026. The official logline reads: "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance, experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."
Original series star Shemar Moore leads an ensemble that includes Ronen Rubinstein ("9-1-1: Lone Star"), Freddy Miyares ("When They See Us"), Lucy Barrett (The CW's "Charmed"), Zyra Gorecki ("La Brea"), and Adain Bradley ("All American").
As previously reported, Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and David Lim are confirmed to return as guest stars, reprising their respective roles as Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay, Commander Robert Hicks, and Victor Tan. Lenora Crichlow ("Bel-Air") recurs, while guest stars also include Selma Blair ("Cruel Intentions") and Jerry O'Connell ("Billions").
Jason Ning ("Lucifer") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Tancharoen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") directed the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (who produced the original "S.W.A.T." film), Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan.