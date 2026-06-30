Why Cheers Decided To Kill Off Jay Thomas' Eddie LeBec

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The "Cheers" writing team made the marital misfortunes of Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman) a big part of her lore, but real-world events inspired one of Carla's most memorable storylines. In Season 5, Bruins goalie Guy Édouard Raymond "Eddie" LeBec (Jay Thomas) pops into the bar, and he and Carla begin dating. During his nine-episode arc, they get married and he leaves professional hockey to skate as a penguin in an ice show.

Eddie's run on "Cheers" ended in Season 8; he was killed by a Zamboni off-screen after Thomas made disparaging remarks about Perlman on the radio. When asked what it was like being on "Cheers," he cited kissing Carla as a job hazard and said he should get combat pay for performing romantic scenes with her. Perlman heard his comments and informed writer Ken Levine, who brainstormed a way to handle the situation.

In a 2006 post to his blog titled "The Kiss of Death for Eddie LeBec," Levine outlined exactly why and how Eddie had to go. He recalled, "[Thomas] said something to the effect of '[being on "Cheers"] is brutal. I have to kiss Rhea Perlman.' ... To explain his departure we decided to just kill him ... We were worried that we wouldn't be able to use the name Zamboni but the company loved it."