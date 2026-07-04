Adam West Sued A Department Store Chain Over Its Use Of Batman In A Commercial

In the 1960s TV show "Batman," Adam West played the Caped Crusader with deadpan brilliance. The campy, pop-art style of the show was so iconic that Zayre thought it would be a great idea to pay homage in one of their ads. They did — and West slapped the department store chain and its advertising agency with a massive lawsuit.

In 1986, Zayre released a commercial featuring the unmistakable costumes of the Dynamic Duo. But they more than just nailed their looks: The two actors playing Batman and Robin even perfectly mimicked the deadpan deliveries and over-the-top mannerisms that West and Burt Ward made famous in the television series.

In the ad, Batman and Robin realize it's 3:00 a.m, so they hop in the Batmobile to head over to Zayre, prompting Robin to utter his signature catchphrase two different times: "Holy mistletoe!" he says as peel out of the Batcave. After Batman reminds his sidekick that Zayre is open 24 hours a day during the holiday rush, Robin shouts, "Holy rock around the clock!" The duo even exchange words about a Christmas gift for that "pesky prankster," the Penguin.