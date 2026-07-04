What To Watch Saturday: Macy's Fireworks, Twilight Zone Marathon, Independence Day, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Anderson Cooper, Terry Crews, Tony Dokoupil, and Ryan Seacrest anchor Fourth of July celebrations, and an obscene number of hot dogs are consumed.
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Showtimes for July 4, 2026
The Twilight Zone Marathon
Syfy's annual marathon runs through Sunday morning, while H&I keeps the Rod Serling classic going through the holiday weekend.
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
The women's competition (10:45 a.m., ESPN+/ESPN App) will be followed by the men's competition (12 p.m., ESPN2), live from New York City's Coney Island.
FIFA World Cup
- Canada vs. Morocco (1 p.m.)
- Paraguay vs. France (5 p.m.)
The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250
The Boston Pops, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Lainey Wilson perform; Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown anchor from Boston. (Daytime coverage will precede with performances by AJR, Kane Brown, Goo Goo Dolls, Josh Groban, Chaka Khan, Kool & the Gang, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, and Lil Wayne.)
Independence Day
The Will Smith classic — which follows the country's battle against an invasion of alien spacecrafts — airs just once, but you can also stream the 1996 classic on Hulu or Tubi.
America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together
Judy Collins, Michael Feinstein, Ryan Speedo Green, Kelli O'Hara, and Adrienne Warren perform, while Richard Thomas narrates and Ken Burns delivers a special welcome.
Christmas Under Construction
While renovating a New Hampshire cabin for a live Christmas special alongside a new duo (Daniel Lissing and Samantha Kendrick), reality TV sweethearts (Jessica Lowndes and Adam Hurtig) must decide whether their own fading relationship can be saved.
Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash
The All-American Rejects, Clint Black, Boyz II Men, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Elizabeth Nichols, Brothers Osborne, Emily Ann Roberts, NE-YO, Sublime, and Little Big Town perform; Ryan Seacrest hosts.
The Great American Block Party 250
Queen Latifah, The Roots, Jill Scott, Jon Batiste, Zac Brown Band, Goo Goo Dolls, and The War and Treaty perform; Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner host.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace, but when she shockingly returns eight years later, what should be a joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare; Jack Reynor and Laia Costa co-star.
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
Alexia Jayy, Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Shaboozey, and Salt-N-Pepa perform; Terry Crews hosts live from New York City.
My Adventures With Superman
Clark and Lois get pound cake; a stranger comes to brunch; Jimmy gets to be right; Hank shakes things up at Lexcorp.