Bernie Mac Didn't Want A Self-Named Sitcom - Until They Gave His Character The 'Worst' Name

Loosely based on the titular comedian's real-life stand-up material, Fox's Emmy-winning "The Bernie Mac Show" followed a fictionalized version of comedian Bernie Mac and the character's wife, Wanda (Kellita Smith), as they unexpectedly took in his sister's three kids. Yet despite the series being inherently tied to his own life, Mac initially refused to attach his real name to either the character or the show's title.

Series creator Larry Wilmore shed some light on that early backstage tug-of-war in Entertainment Weekly's oral history of the "Bernie Mac Show" pilot, revealing how he swindled the hesitant star to get his way: He invented the name Bernie Mann. "I wrote [the character] as 'Bernie Mac' ..." Wilmore told the outlet. "But Bernie said, 'No, it really shouldn't be my name. I don't feel comfortable with that.'"

Wilmore knew that a generic moniker would rob the show of its built-in comedic power, but direct persuasion wasn't going to work on the stubborn comedian. "I'm thinking, 'Are you kidding? You have the best f***ing name in showbiz! Bernie Mac! Why would we not use that?'" Wilmore said. "But I can't just tell him that, because then he'll just resist it. I have to figure out a way to trick him."