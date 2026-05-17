Back in the '80s, Fox firmly cemented itself as the edgier younger brother of the established Big Three networks: NBC, ABC, and CBS. Since then, Fox has put together its own singular history.

The network had two openings: Its soft launch was in 1986 with the Joan Rivers-hosted "Late Show." The following year, Fox had its "grand opening" with the debuts of "Married... With Children" and "The Tracey Ullman Show," comedies that offered levels of vulgarity and irreverence that definitely wouldn't fly on the Big Three networks at the time.

Here, then, are the 15 best Fox TV shows of all time, ranked. Viewer discretion is sometimes advised.