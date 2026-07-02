Who Is K.A.R.R.? Knight Rider's Evil Older Brother To K.I.T.T. Explained

Anyone who grew up in the '80s remembers KITT, the artificially intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that helped Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) fight crime, from 1982's "Knight Rider." But before Knight Industries built their sleek vehicular hero, they first designed a dangerous prototype known as KARR. Short for Knight Automated Roving Robot, KARR was the original blueprint for justice on four wheels. However, the engineers noticed a major design flaw that forced them to terminate the project. One of the best TV cars of the '80s, KITT was programmed with a directive to protect human life at all costs, whereas his evil twin was hardwired to prioritize its own existence.

Realizing the machine's survival instincts were too unpredictable and a possible threat to humanity, Knight Industries put KARR in a permanent storage. Obviously, that imprisonment didn't last, leading to a high-octane sibling rivalry. KARR — who was an identical 1982 Trans Am in his first appearance, albeit with a yellow scanner light — would serve as the primary antagonist for Michael and KITT in just two episodes of the nostalgic '80s TV show. He made his debut in Season 1's "Trust Doesn't Rust," appropriately voiced by Peter Cullen, the beloved voice actor best known as Optimus Prime in 1987's "Transformers" animated series.

After being accidentally activated by a pair of thieves, KARR is taken on a crime spree, forcing Michael and KITT into pursuit. The episode ends with a vehicular showdown between KITT and KATT. As Michael predicts, KARR switches into survival mode during a game of chicken, and careens over a cliff and into the ocean.