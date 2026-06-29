The Bear's Abby Elliott Explains The 'Beautiful Peace' Natalie Found In The Final Season, Reveals Her Favorite Episodes

The fifth and final season of "The Bear," most of which takes place in one night, sees the staff all pitch in when the restaurant gets crushed by a massive influx of diners, and even Natalie had to put on an apron in the kitchen. Shooting the final season "was a very emotional ride," Abby Elliott recalls: "One thing I was really grateful for is that we got to spend a lot of time together. There's a lot of teamwork this season, and I think that helps, because we were together all the time." She adds that "I hadn't really been cooking in the kitchen before this season," and she was learning just as her character Natalie was: "Jeremy [Allen White, who plays Carmy] was teaching me how to plate something for real, as Carmy's teaching Natalie."

Natalie also had to face her fears by handing over her baby daughter Sophie to her erratic mother Donna to babysit while she went to work. (She listened in on them using a AirPod, but eventually put it away after getting emotional while hearing Donna read a bedtime story to Sophie.) Elliott points out that "it's unrealistic to say" that Natalie and Donna have completely mended fences, "but it is this catharsis, right? It is this moment of, 'I know she's not going to do this. Why am I like this? I know she's not going to do anything weird. Why is this voice in my head?'"

She could relate to Natalie's struggles as a mother herself, she notes. (Elliott has two children with husband Bill Kennedy.) "I get that as a new mom, going back to work, and not wanting to leave your kid with a sitter, wanting to leave them with a grandparent or someone that loves them," she says. "That's such a real feeling, even though they're not perfect, and I think that's something that Natalie is going to have to deal with her whole life. But in that moment, there was beautiful peace."