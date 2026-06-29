Fire Country Adds Olivia Thirlby In 'Mysterious' New Season 5 Role
The Station 42 family is growing: "Fire Country" has added Olivia Thirlby ("Wonder Man") as a series regular in Season 5 of the CBS drama, TVLine has confirmed.
Thirlby joins as Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, "a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons," per the official character synopsis.
"After six months on the road, trying to outrun whatever happened, and herself, fate strands her in Edgewater where she crosses paths with Bode," the description continues. "Despite having no experience fighting woodland fires, Bode believes CJ has something to offer Station 42. And despite the serious culture shock, this fish out of water comes to believe rural Edgewater has something to offer her."
Deadline was the first to report the news.
Everything We Know About Fire Country Season 5
Season 5 of "Fire Country" — which will consist of just 13 episodes — premieres this fall. An exact return date has yet to be announced.
Thirlby, who is the first series regular to be added to "Fire Country" since the CBS drama premiered in 2022, joins original cast members Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr.
In addition to playing Vivian in "Wonder Man," Thirlby most recently appeared as Detective Frances Tanner in "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Her other TV credits include "Y: The Last Man," "The L Word: Generation Q," and "Goliath."
On the film side, she has appeared in "Oppenheimer," "Juno," and "No Strings Attached."
Are you looking forward to welcoming Thirlby to the "Fire Country" team? Sound off in the comments