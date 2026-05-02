Fire Country, 3 More CBS Dramas To Get Reduced Episode Orders Next Season

You'll be seeing less of your favorite CBS dramas next season.

The Eye network is reducing the episode orders for four of its returning dramas, Deadline reports, leading with "Fire Country," which will air just 13 episodes in the upcoming Season 5, after airing 20 this season. (TVLine has reached out to CBS for confirmation.) The Season 4 finale of the firefighter drama starring Max Thieriot is slated to air Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

Also seeing reduced episode orders next season: "NCIS" spin-offs "NCIS: Origins" (entering Season 3) and "NCIS: Sydney" (entering Season 4), which will air 10 episodes each, after airing 18 and 20 this season, respectively. "Origins" will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. this fall after the original "NCIS" and new spin-off "NCIS: New York," with "Sydney" taking over its time slot at midseason.

The fourth and final CBS show seeing an episode order cut is "Matlock," which will air 13 episodes when it returns for Season 3 at midseason, after airing 16 this season. (Season 2 of the Kathy Bates-led courtroom drama wrapped up earlier this month.) All four shows were renewed by CBS in January.