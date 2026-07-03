Ke Huy Quan's Forgotten '80s Sitcom Was Based On An Abandoned Brady Bunch Spin-Off Pitch

Whether you know him from "The Goonies" or the "Indiana Jones" franchise, it's safe to say Ke Huy Kwan was one of the most recognizable child stars of the '80s. While his biggest success came on the silver screen, he dabbled in television from time to time, including a part on a short-lived sitcom that started life as a spin-off to "The Brady Bunch."

During the final season of "The Brady Bunch," a show that defined the 1970's, creator Sherwood Schwartz wrote an episode that was intended to be a backdoor pilot for a spin-off he was working on. The episode was called "Kelly's Kids," and featured the Brady's next door neighbors who end up adopting a boy and his two friends. The two friends were African-American and Asian, creating a multi-racial family unit. In an interview with Pop Goes The Culture TV, Schwartz said ABC ended up passing on it. "That was a serious disappointment for me creatively," he said. "I thought I had a really good show that would say something."

Even though "Kelly's Kids" ended up not materializing, Schwartz never gave up on the idea. 12 years later, a revamped version of his idea came to CBS, entitled "Together We Stand." In this version, a white couple with one adopted and one biological child of their own adopt two more children, including a Black girl (Natasha Bobo), and an Asian boy, played by Ke Huy Quan.