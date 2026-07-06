How I Met Your Mother Used The Internet To Enhance One Of Its Best Episodes

Whenever "How I Met Your Mother" introduced a fictional website into the story, the writers would almost always create a real site along with it. When a minor character mentions creating a site titled Ted Mosby is a jerk.com, for instance, fans were able to look it up and find every bad thing she'd written about Ted.

"People weren't really taking advantage of the fact that people were watching TV while their laptop was open in front of them," showrunner Carter Bays told EW in 2017. "That was at a time when we were really excited about the possibilities of these kind of off-show websites that existed in real life."

In July 2007, the showrunners created a website with the URL "Slapcountdown.com" that showed a timer ticking down to Season 3's Thanksgiving episode. Two months later in the season premiere, Marshall (Jason Segal) ominously shows Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) the site, this time with only 55 days left on the clock. The site counted down to the moment in the Thanksgiving episode, "Slapsgiving," where Marshall slaps poor Barney right across the face. The episode's premise was a continuation of Season 2's standout episode "Slap Bet," in which Marshall wins the right to slap Barney fives time at any moment he chooses.