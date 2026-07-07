How USA Network Nearly Ruined Suits Before A Single Scene Was Shot

It's hard to imagine Harvey Specter as anyone other than Gabriel Macht, but the actor almost didn't get the role in "Suits." Aaron Korsh and casting director Bonnie Zane tried to offer the part to a couple of other actors who didn't work out before they finally met with Macht. However, the network was unconvinced by Macht's audition, and Korsh had to take a risk on the star to get "Suits" off the ground.

"To be honest with you, I wasn't even sure Gabriel was the right guy for the part at that time," Korsh recalled, "but what I knew was, if we don't hire Gabriel, this show isn't going to work because they're going to make me hire a 50-year-old man. I wrote this big email saying, 'I'm not going to tell you that Gabriel's audition was great, but what I will tell you is this man has the charisma of Bradley Cooper. I know it. And I watched ABC pass on Bradley Cooper. If you pass on him, you are passing on Bradley Cooper.'"

Korsh also said that Macht's initial audition to play Harvey wasn't great but blamed himself for being "too inexperienced" to push the actor into delivering a better performance in the room. Ultimately, the situation worked out better than Korsh or USA Network could have predicted, as "Suits" has had a staying power that even the best legal dramas fail to reach.

However, the same can't be said for Stephen Amell's spin-off series, because NBC canceled "Suits L.A." after one season.