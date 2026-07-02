10 Forgotten '90s Cartoons Still Worth Watching Today

The '90s gave us some of the greatest cartoons ever made. Everyone remembers classics like "Batman: The Animated Series," "X-Men," "Rugrats," and "The Simpsons," and for good reason. Those shows are still talked about today and continue to influence animation decades later. Still, they weren't the only cartoons worth watching. Plenty of other quality series slipped through the cracks, overshadowed by bigger hits, tied to toy lines that never caught on, or simply forgotten as television moved on to the next trend.

That's a shame because many of these shows are just as entertaining today as they were back then. Some boast surprisingly mature storytelling, while others feature memorable characters, sharp comedy, or larger-than-life adventures that rival many modern shows.

Whether you watched them every Saturday morning or stumbled across reruns after school, there's a good chance at least one of these series has been sitting in the back of your mind for years. Luckily, for anyone seeking a hefty dose of nostalgia, we've journeyed back in time to revisit some of the forgotten cartoons that defined many childhoods. So, grab a cup of Kool-Aid, maybe a bologna sandwich, and revisit 10 '90s cartoons that deserve another chance in the spotlight.