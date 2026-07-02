10 Forgotten '90s Cartoons Still Worth Watching Today
The '90s gave us some of the greatest cartoons ever made. Everyone remembers classics like "Batman: The Animated Series," "X-Men," "Rugrats," and "The Simpsons," and for good reason. Those shows are still talked about today and continue to influence animation decades later. Still, they weren't the only cartoons worth watching. Plenty of other quality series slipped through the cracks, overshadowed by bigger hits, tied to toy lines that never caught on, or simply forgotten as television moved on to the next trend.
That's a shame because many of these shows are just as entertaining today as they were back then. Some boast surprisingly mature storytelling, while others feature memorable characters, sharp comedy, or larger-than-life adventures that rival many modern shows.
Whether you watched them every Saturday morning or stumbled across reruns after school, there's a good chance at least one of these series has been sitting in the back of your mind for years. Luckily, for anyone seeking a hefty dose of nostalgia, we've journeyed back in time to revisit some of the forgotten cartoons that defined many childhoods. So, grab a cup of Kool-Aid, maybe a bologna sandwich, and revisit 10 '90s cartoons that deserve another chance in the spotlight.
Gargoyles
If we were to tell you that a cartoon existed in the mid-90s that was every bit as good as "Batman: The Animated Series," featuring eye-popping animation, a terrific voice cast, and impeccable writing — you would probably beg to see it, right?
Yeah, that show is "Gargoyles."
This incredibly smart series centers on a group of creatures known as Gargoyles, who turn to stone by day and come to life to battle evil at night. As the opening narration explains, the group, led by the mighty Goliath (voiced by the iconic Keith David), lived in medieval Scotland before a spell trapped them in stone for a thousand years. Now, they've awakened in modern-day New York City, where they aid a hard-nosed police officer, Elisa Maza (Salli Richardson-Whitfield), and fend off the forces of darkness.
Action-packed and exciting, this forgotten gem deserves to be mentioned alongside the best animated shows of its era. "Gargoyles" pulled no punches and delivered mature storylines that refused to pander to kids. Decisions had lasting consequences, and villains such as Demona (Marina Sirtis) and David Xanatos (Jonathan Frakes) were layered and often portrayed sympathetically. You could understand their motivations even while rooting against them.
Also, this is one of the rare shows that actually allowed the good guys to fail and the bad guys to emerge victorious more often than not. Boasting rich mythology, serialized storytelling, and painted on an ambitious canvas, "Gargoyles" remains one of Disney's greatest achievements.
Mighty Max
For many, "Mighty Max" was little more than the boy version of "Polly Pocket." Somehow, this curious spinoff inspired a kicka** animated series that was far more ambitious than it had any right to be. In a just world, we'd have gotten a live-action adaptation by now.
Premiering in 1993 and lasting two seasons, "Mighty Max" is an adventure-horror cartoon about an ordinary kid named Max (Rob Paulsen) who receives a mystical red baseball cap that allows him to open portals known as Doom Zones. Aided by two companions — Virgil (Tony Jay), a wise but sarcastic bird-like sage, and Norman (Richard Moll), a hulking Viking warrior — Max must battle a variety of enemies, including vampires, werewolves, mummies, dinosaurs, and more, all while trying to stop the immortal sorcerer Skullmaster (Tim Curry).
Rife with snappy dialogue, slick action, and a tone that wasn't afraid to freak youngsters out with a hefty dose of horror, "Mighty Max" is that rare series that realizes its full potential. Rather than adhere to a standard formula, the show steadily expands its universe into something much larger. Heroes and villains alike become more nuanced, plot threads from earlier episodes carry over into later ones, and Max ultimately discovers a greater purpose behind his adventures.
"Mighty Max" also tosses in every mythological creature imaginable, allowing our heroes to square off against everyone from Medusa to Odin on what feels like a weekly basis. Yeah, it was cool as hell.
Beast Wars
"Transformers" has existed on our televisions for several decades now, but its best iteration might have hit in the '90s. Of course, it depends on your perspective, but, for our money, "Beast Wars" delivered a fresh take on our robots-in-disguise that expanded the lore in surprising ways.
Set several hundred years after the original "Transformers" cartoon, "Beast Wars" follows the ongoing war between two factions of Cybertronians: the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal (Garry Chalk), and the Predacons, led by Megatron (David Kaye). Except, rather than transforming into vehicles, our heroes and villains morph into exotic animals like gorillas, cheetahs, and even dinosaurs after crash-landing on a mysterious prehistoric world. Rounded out by memorable characters like the wisecracking Rattrap (Scott McNeil), the honorable Dinobot (Scott McNeil), and the ever-unlucky Waspinator (Scott McNeil), the series boasts one of the strongest voice casts of the era.
St sounds simple enough, but the writers introduce a stellar twist midway through the series that completely redefines the story. Initially, the series seems like another battle between good and evil, but once the truth about the planet is revealed, "Beast Wars," ahem, transforms into a race to preserve history.
Rendered in late '90s computer animation, "Beast Wars" certainly looks dated. Even so, if you can see past the clunky visuals and appreciate the terrific voice work, great action, and slam-bang storytelling, you'll discover a remarkable chapter in the "Transformers" mythos that's every bit as exciting, captivating, smart, and emotionally stirring as the franchise's best entries.
Street Sharks
More formulaic than the other entries on this list, "Street Sharks" still delivers a big bite of nostalgic fun for anyone who likes their cartoons on the absurd side. Yes, it's largely a knockoff of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" that never left the same sizable imprint on pop culture, but this colorful, action-packed series is no less entertaining.
The plot centers on four teenage brothers who are transformed into half-man, half-shark superheroes with their own distinct powers. Ripster (D. Kevin Williams), a great white shark, leads the crew, which includes Jab (Matt Hill), a hammerhead; Streex (Andrew Rannells), a tiger shark; and Big Slammu (Lee Tockar), a gentle whale shark. Together, they battle the evil geneticist Dr. Paradigm (Tony Wike) and his ever-growing lineup of bizarre mutant creatures.
It's all incredibly absurd and, more or less, a cynical attempt to capitalize on the success of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (see also "Battletoads" and "Biker Mice from Mars"). Yet, there's something awesome about watching giant monster sharks literally chew through the scenery with little regard for subtlety. Thanks to its no-holds-barred approach, each episode feels like a massive blockbuster packed with "Jawsome" action.
Unfortunately, "Street Sharks" was released in a crowded era of kids' television, and its demise came just as swiftly as its meteoric rise. Regardless, the cartoon remains an entertaining piece of '90s television that, at the very least, gifted us this memorable Vin Diesel presentation. We wouldn't trade that for the world!
The Tick
In 1994, Fox added an animated adaptation of the comic book series "The Tick" to its Saturday morning Fox Kids block, where it aired between "Spider-Man" (see below) and the hugely popular "X-Men." While "The Tick" enjoyed a three-season run and eventually became a cult favorite with a devoted fan base, it never reached the same level of popularity as those superhero adaptations.
That's probably because, despite its slapstick comedy and colorful visuals, "The Tick" wasn't a typical Saturday morning cartoon. Much of its humor sailed right over younger viewers' heads, prompting Fox to eventually move the series to Comedy Central, where it fit in alongside more adult-oriented animated fare. It even inspired a short-lived live-action adaptation starring Patrick Warburton. At any rate, if you've never watched "The Tick," it's probably time to give it a whirl.
Ostensibly a superhero parody before the age of superhero parodies, "The Tick" follows the misadventures of an invulnerable, muscle-bound hero (Townsend Coleman) who possesses an uncanny sense of optimism, but lacks, ah, intellect. Thankfully, he's aided by his mild-mannered buddy Arthur (Micky Dolenz) — dressed in a moth costume, no less — who keeps his well-meaning but bumbling partner in check as they battle a cacophony of ridiculous villains.
At one point, they battle a villain named Chairface Chippendale, and yes, his face is literally a chair. The best thing about "The Tick" is that it plays everything completely straight. That deadpan approach makes this surreal adventure a treat for viewers of all ages, provided they're willing to embrace the absurdity.
Eek, the Cat
"Eek! The Cat" was another energetic entry in the Fox Kids lineup that enjoyed a successful five-season run from 1992 to 1997 before fading from the public consciousness. Like "The Tick," this zany animated comedy leans into the absurd, predating the similarly outrageous "SpongeBob SquarePants" by several years.
The series follows a purple cat named Eek (Bill Kopp), who lives in McTropolis, where his jolly attitude and "It never hurts to help" motto typically cause more harm than good. Flanked by the ferocious Sharky the Sharkdog (Charlie Adler), his, um, oversized girlfriend Annabelle (Tress MacNeille), and a host of other oddball characters, Eek stumbles from one ridiculous misadventure to the next, blissfully unaware of the chaos he leaves in his wake.
Existing somewhere between the more adult-oriented "Ren & Stimpy" and kid-friendly fare like the aforementioned "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Eek! The Cat" strikes a sweet spot. It's obnoxious, ridiculous, and incredibly juvenile without ever becoming mean-spirited. Like its purple-furred protagonist, the show is ultimately harmless entertainment, the kind of gleefully bonkers television only the '90s could produce.
Midway through Season 2, the showrunners introduced a recurring segment titled "The Terrible Thunderlizards," followed later by "Klutter!," packing even more bite-sized insanity into each 30-minute episode. Basically, you get half an hour of nonstop nonsense in a variety of flavors — a refreshing reminder of when cartoons weren't afraid to be relentlessly silly.
Exosquad
"Exosquad" follows in the footsteps of "X-Men" in terms of animation style and mature subject matter. Like Marvel's beloved mutants, the members of Exofleet aren't afraid to tackle headier issues like racism, fascism, and the psychological impact of war. Don't worry, though. Outfitted with high-powered Exo-Frames, these space warriors still kick butt. Their battles simply carry more weight than those in the typical Saturday morning cartoonn.
The series follows members of Exofleet, led by J.T. Marsh (Jeff Bennett), as they battle the Neo-Sapiens — a race of genetically engineered beings led by the ruthless Phaeton (Steve Kramer) that has conquered Earth. It sounds like a fairly typical sci-fi cartoon at first. However, the Neo-Sapiens were created to serve as slaves and treated with little respect by their human creators. Eventually, they rebel, sparking a sprawling conflict steeped in moral gray areas. Alongside Bennett and Kramer, the series also featured veteran voice actors like Cam Clarke and Michael Bell.
Also like "X-Men," "Exosquad" also carries storylines from episode to episode, allowing viewers to see how the consequences of battle ripple through everything from personal relationships to politics. By Season 2, the series is neck-deep in a full-scale interplanetary war complete with prison breaks, betrayals, secret missions, and desperate last stands. Better yet, it builds toward a proper conclusion, delivering an emotional payoff that resolves key character arcs while staying true to its themes.
It's wild that so many '90s cartoons were willing to venture into darker territory, all in an effort to add more heft to sprawling toy lines.
Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?
Okay, okay, this one might reek of nostalgia, but hear us out: "Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" delivers the goods. Based on the wildly popular "Carmen Sandiego" video game franchise, this well-executed animated series somehow managed to blend genuine educational value with plenty of fun.
It makes sense, since the plot follows Zack (Scott Menville) and Ivy (Jennifer Hale), two ACME agents tasked with tracking the elusive master thief Carmen Sandiego (Rita Moreno) across the globe. Their investigations require them to collect and analyze clues, giving the writers the perfect excuse to weave lessons about different countries, cultures, landmarks, and famous works of art into each adventure. Kids came away from "Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" a little smarter, even if they didn't realize it.
Carmen, for her part, was wildly unpredictable. While technically a master criminal, she wasn't out to hurt anybody. In fact, in several episodes, she teams with our heroes to stop an even greater threat. As such, each adventure carries a lighthearted feel — the kids are rarely in serious danger, but the stakes remain surprisingly high.
Boasting terrific '90s animation, absurd gadgets, globe-trotting adventures, and a brisk pace, "Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" remains the perfect example of educational television done right. It never feels like homework.
Spider-Man: The Animated Series
The '90s were an incredible era for superhero animation. We've already mentioned "X-Men" and "Batman: The Animated Series" several times, and rightfully so. Another standout from the Fox Kids lineup was "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," perhaps the most faithful adaptation of the Web-Slinger ever put to screen.
If you're tired of the endless big-screen reboots and constant tweaking of Peter Parker's lore, this is the series for you. Not only does it capture Spidey's nonstop angst as he tries to balance life at Empire State University with his increasingly chaotic superhero career, but it also dives deep into his legendary rogues' gallery. Voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes, Peter Parker feels ripped straight from the comics, while memorable performances from Roscoe Lee Browne (Kingpin), Gary Imhoff (Harry Osborn/Green Goblin), and Hank Azaria (Eddie Brock/Venom) help bring the show's legendary villains to life. Episodes are packed with iconic foes like Kingpin, Hobgoblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, and Carnage — often through multi-episode story arcs that honor their comic book origins.
Heck, even Madame Web (Joan Lee) appears in a storyline that sees Spider-Man meet alternate versions of himself — sound familiar?
From an animation standpoint, "Spider-Man" still delivers the goods and remains one of the best Spider-Man animated shows of all time. The action pops, the web-swinging remains exhilarating, and the early CGI used for the cityscapes gives the series astonishing life. Better yet, the serialized storytelling rewards viewers who stick around, making this one of the most satisfying superhero cartoons of its era. Now, can we please get that Disney+ reboot?
The Wild Thornberrys
"The Wild Thornberrys" follows a similar trajectory as "Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" in that it's essentially an educational program disguised as a cartoon. Except, rather than charting a course through history, our "wild" family traverses the globe, exploring different cultures and wildlife while learning interesting facts along the way.
Young Eliza (Lacey Chabert) serves as our eyes and ears in this wondrous world. While she isn't a superhero battling villains, she does possess the unique ability to talk to animals. Naturally, she keeps this gift a secret and must constantly come up with creative explanations for how she solves seemingly impossible problem. More importantly, her gift allows her to understand the creatures she encounters, leading to valuable lessons about conservation, respect for nature, protecting endangered species, and appreciating different cultures. Along for the ride are her cynical older sister, Debbie (Danielle Harris); the wild child, Donnie (Flea); and her adventurous parents.
Of course, the show's true standout remains Nigel, Eliza's overtly optimistic, endlessly enthusiastic father, voiced to perfection by the legendary Tim Curry. His boundless zeal for all things nature and adventurous spirit made him stand out from the bumbling cartoon dads of the era. He's just a good dude.
One of Nickelodeon's best shows, "The Wild Thornberrys" often gets lost in the shuffle alongside classics like "Doug," "Rugrats," and "Hey Arnold!" That's a real shame because the series works on several levels. It's about family, curiosity, and discovering the beauty of the world.