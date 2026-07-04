Rebecca Romijn And Jon Bernthal Starred In An ABC Series Remake Of A Hit Jack Nicholson Movie

In 1987, Jack Nicholson devilishly tormented Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer in the box office hit "The Witches of Eastwick." Over two decades later, the dark comedy was reimagined for the small screen as a primetime series that featured "The Real Love Boat" host, Rebecca Romijn, and "The Walking Dead" alum and critically acclaimed "The Bear" guest star, Jon Bernthal, among its main cast.

Airing on ABC in 2009, the supernatural dramedy "Eastwick" took the core premise of the movie (based on John Updike's novel) and expanded it into a television series. The original film followed three single New England women who unwittingly formed a coven that lured a charismatic, mysterious stranger who awakened their magical abilities. ABC's reimagining kept most of the core elements intact, following three modern-day women who made a collective wish, stumbled into their unique powers, and found themselves seduced by a wealthy, enigmatic newcomer named Darryl Van Horne (Paul Gross).

"Eastwick" featured Romijn leading the coven as Roxie Torcoletti, a fun-loving sculptress and widowed single mother who runs an art shop. Lindsay Price and Jaime Ray Newman played the other two witches: Joanna Frankel and Kat Gardener. Roxie — the TV equivalent of Cher's character — develops clairvoyant abilities, allowing her to experience prophetic visions and communicate with ghosts. She's also been deemed an outcast by the locals due to rumors about her involvement in her ex-husband's death.