Reacher Season 4, Neagley Spin-Off Set Prime Video Premiere Dates
"Reacher" fans are eating well this summer.
Prime Video has announced that Season 4 of the Alan Ritchson-led action drama will premiere August 12, with three episodes available at launch followed by one new installment every Wednesday through September 16.
And that's not all: The spin-off "Neagley" debuts September 16, with all eight episodes dropping at once.
Prime Video also released a first-look photo of Ritchson crossing over to "Neagley," opposite offshoot lead Maria Sten, which can be seen above.
Everything We Know About Reacher Season 4
Season 4 of the Lee Child adaptation, which is based on the 13th Reacher novel titled "Gone Tomorrow," kicks off "when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong," per the official synopsis. After the initial incident, "Jack Reacher (Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."
New to the Season 4 cast are Chris Marquette ("Barry"), Sydelle Noel ("GLOW"), Agnez Mo ("The Hospital"), Anggun ("Asia's Got Talent"), Kevin Weisman ("Alias"), Marc Blucas ("My Life With the Walter Boys"), Kevin Corrigan ("The Hunting Party"), and Kathleen Roberston ("Tracker").
Everything We Know About Neagley Season 1
The "Reacher" spin-off centers on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), "a private investigator in Chicago and
former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit," according to the official logline. "When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."
Rounding out the "Neagley" cast are Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole, while Ritchson guest-stars as Jack Reacher.