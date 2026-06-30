Reacher Season 4, Neagley Spin-Off Set Prime Video Premiere Dates

"Reacher" fans are eating well this summer.

Prime Video has announced that Season 4 of the Alan Ritchson-led action drama will premiere August 12, with three episodes available at launch followed by one new installment every Wednesday through September 16.

And that's not all: The spin-off "Neagley" debuts September 16, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Prime Video also released a first-look photo of Ritchson crossing over to "Neagley," opposite offshoot lead Maria Sten, which can be seen above.