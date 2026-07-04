Arrested Development's Blue Man Group Joke Began As An Idea For Another Character

"We worked with the guys in Blue Man Group, too, and they were great," Mitch Hurwitz revealed in the same Vulture interview. "They did say to us, 'The only thing is, we don't really want people to know that Blue Men are people.' And they said it with a laugh, but they also added, 'We don't want people to just think we're actors.'" Honoring that wish, "Arrested Development" characterized the members of the Blue Man Group as people who remain mute even when they're not performing.

For Hurwitz, this depiction helped emphasize how much of a "misguided" career choice joining the troupe is for Tobias, who always tries to act in a boisterous, self-aggrandizing way. While Tobias wants this gig to be the first step on his journey to Hollywood stardom, the Blue Men simply "want it to be anonymous," Hurwitz said.

The career of struggling actor Tobias never takes off, not even in the show's Netflix revival seasons, and his season-long attempt to join a Blue Man Group is a fan-favorite, oft-quoted storyline. It was also the Blue Man Group members' idea that Tobias be repeatedly rejected by the troupe. "They asked, 'What if Tobias just wants to be one? What if he just auditions?'" Hurwitz recalled. "And I thought that was even funnier. ... That worked for them and it was actually better for us."