Scott Bakula Starred In This Forgotten '80s Sitcom Based On A Michael Keaton Movie

A few years before his breakout role as the star of "Quantum Leap," Scott Bakula replaced Michael Keaton for a TV show that crashed and burned. The 1986 series, "Gung Ho," was based on a movie of the same name released earlier that year. The film follows an American employee liaison for a struggling car factory, Hunt Stevenson (Keaton), who must work together with the factory's stressed new Japanese manager, Takahara "Kaz" Kazihiro (Gedde Watanabe).

While film critics of the time did not find the movie particularly funny or incisive in its social commentary, "Gung Ho" still earned back its budget at the box office. That modest success helped convince ABC that the relationship between its two leads could translate naturally into a sitcom. "'Gung Ho' is a movie that seems a perfect pilot for a television series," ABC Vice President Ann Daniel told The Akron Beacon Journal.

ABC made clear from the start that Keaton, a rising movie star, would not be reprising his role as Hunt for the TV show. In April 1986, ABC announced that Ned Eisenberg would play Hunt, but by the time filming began in September, the role had been given to the little-known Bakula instead.