The First Cop Show To Focus On A Female Police Officer Was A Forgotten '50s Drama

The first ever cop show led by a woman was the 1957 series "Decoy" — but there wouldn't be a second for another 17 years.

"Decoy" starred Beverly Garland as police officer Patricia "Casey" Jones, who goes undercover to catch criminals across New York City. Casey is the show's only recurring character, and each episode has her sent off on a new assignment to deal with a new cast of suspects. She's also always cool and competent, rarely doubted or patronized on account of her gender. Garland herself later recalled meeting policewomen who'd been inspired to join the force by her character. And while Casey may not often be remembered on lists of female TV trailblazers, critics at the time praised her tough and daring nature.

"Decoy" enjoyed a 39-episode run on syndication until its production company ran out of money, although the show continued to play on reruns for years afterwards. The next female-led cop procedural, "Police Woman," was a hit '70s show that ran for four years and made leading woman Angie Dickinson a star. Nevertheless, Dickinson doesn't look back fondly on her time as Sergeant "Pepper" Anderson. "I regret doing the series," she said in a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "It just sapped me of four years of my life."