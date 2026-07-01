Elle Season 1: Every Major Celebrity Connection Explained

Elle Woods' (Lexi Minetree) Bel-Air lifestyle has its benefits. The iconic blonde is guilty of name-dropping several celebrities that she's connected to in Season 1 of Prime Video's "Elle." While her Seattle classmates might roll their eyes at each mention, Elle is totally sincere every time.

We've combed through each episode to find every very genuine, non-performative celebrity relationship Elle references. From homecoming to Halloween parties, Elle seems to have a celebrity bond for almost every occasion. If you haven't seen the full season yet, please note that there are some slight spoilers ahead. The list below features celebs Elle is connected to directly and a final roundup of all the celebs she's connected to by proxy — connections are connections, after all!