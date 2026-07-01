Elle Season 1: Every Major Celebrity Connection Explained
Elle Woods' (Lexi Minetree) Bel-Air lifestyle has its benefits. The iconic blonde is guilty of name-dropping several celebrities that she's connected to in Season 1 of Prime Video's "Elle." While her Seattle classmates might roll their eyes at each mention, Elle is totally sincere every time.
We've combed through each episode to find every very genuine, non-performative celebrity relationship Elle references. From homecoming to Halloween parties, Elle seems to have a celebrity bond for almost every occasion. If you haven't seen the full season yet, please note that there are some slight spoilers ahead. The list below features celebs Elle is connected to directly and a final roundup of all the celebs she's connected to by proxy — connections are connections, after all!
Tim Burton
As if her LA vibe wasn't already easy to clock, Elle establishes her celebrity connections on her first day of school in Seattle. In Episode 1, Elle casually mentions going to middle school with Tim Burton's nephew. While in English class, Elle asks if there are other ways to submit the summer reading assignment essay other than the written word. "You've never experienced 'Tuck Everlasting' until you've seen it in stop-motion," Elle shares. No one in her class seems impressed.
By 1995, Burton had directed six theatrically released feature films, with his latest being "Ed Wood" from 1994. Burton used stop-motion in multiple scenes for 1988's "Beetlejuice." Based on this celebrity connection, we know now that if Elle wants to take a whimsical yet slightly creepy stop-motion approach to her Harvard application video, she has just the contact to call.
Tom Cruise
Early in Episode 4, Elle is hard at work planning a homecoming for a school with only one sports team and a subpar level of school spirit. Elle reveals to Shannon (Danielle Chand) that in her fancy LA neighborhood, Tom Cruise arrived at her homecoming as a local celebrity. Cruise apparently isn't available to attend Rainier West High School's homecoming, so Elle makes do with mayoral candidate Dean Wilson (James Van Der Beek) instead.
By the time Cruise made his alleged appearance at Elle's Bel-Air homecoming, he would have already done several of his most iconic films, including "Risky Business" and "Top Gun." If Elle's LA homecoming occurred in 1994, he would have been on a break from promoting "Interview with the Vampire."
Harrison Ford
Later on in Episode 4, Elle's vision for a picture-perfect homecoming isn't quite working out as she had hoped. Shannon gives her a pep talk, telling her to work with the Seattle vibe rather than against it. "I know in LA you're used to Harrison Ford coming to your birthday party or whatever," Shannon tells Elle. Elle corrects her, recalling that Ford came to a Halloween party dressed as Indiana Jones, which "felt a little first thought," in her opinion.
Assuming Ford attended Elle's Halloween party sometime in the early '90's, he would have also had his Han Solo outfit to choose from. If he still owned the costumes, he had the additional options of attending as Rick Deckard (1982's "Blade Runner") or Dr. Richard Kimble (1993's "The Fugitive") but those roles might not be as recognizable as Indie or Han. In theory, Ford could've been Dr. Paul Rhoades, his character from Apple TV's "Shrinking," but that would necessitate time travel, and "Elle" is not a sci-fi show.
Linda McCartney
In Episode 6, Elle's posse takes inspiration from "The Breakfast Club." The group ends up in detention together with the sole purpose of continuing their investigation into Principal Anderson (Matt Oberg). To break into Anderson's office, the students release a pet ferret into the pipes to distract maintenance while Elle snags the keys. The creature's scrambling doesn't alert Anderson until Elle says she might have to "make a call to PETA's Linda McCartney."
As Elle is a hardcore vegetarian and a supporter of faux fur and leather, it's clear why she has McCartney's number. Beyond being a well-known photographer and a founding member of Wings, McCartney paved her way as a strong animal rights activist. In 1996, Linda and Paul McCartney would go on to receive PETA's Lifetime Achievement Award for their work.
The Menendez Brothers
Eva and Wyatt Woods (June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott) stick out like sore thumbs while waiting for Donna (Amy Pietz) to be released at the police station in Episode 7. Eva reminisces, "God, I miss LA. At least there we can keep Elle safe from the criminal element." Wyatt reminds her that Elle used to go trick-or-treating at the Menendez house. Eva backs this up by saying, "Kitty gave out those full-size Snickers."
The Menendez murders occurred in 1989, which would have made Elle around 10 at the time. While it's not confirmed whether Kitty Menendez gave out full-size candy bars, a scene in Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" hints at the idea. Lyle explains to his therapist that he and his brother give out "full-size candy bars" for Halloween in order to prove they're both "good people."
By Proxy
Early on, Elle's best friend Madison (Jessica Belkin) casually drops that a pre-fame Christina Aguilera crashed at her father's pool house. In Episode 4, Madison asks Elle if "Scorsese might be right" for directing her five-minute Cosmo internship video. Elle declines, explaining that she wants a more "Truth or Dare" aesthetic, referencing the 1991 Madonna documentary by director Alek Keshishian. During her visit to Seattle, Madison mentions that she considers Winona Ryder "a friend and a mentor."
It appears that having Eva for a mother means having a star-studded contact list ready to use at a moment's notice. While Elle is planning a memorial, she asks Eva if she remembers the florist who did Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' funeral. Based on this, Eva could have been connected to just the florist, or perhaps to the onetime Mrs. JFK herself. After Donna's release, Elle asks if Eva could give lawyer Gloria Allred to help her out. Allred probably has her hands full with the O.J Simpson trial at this point. Back in LA, Eva makes sure to RSVP to Candy Spelling's pre-Golden Globe party at her "canyon house," because ... of course she does.