Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle Is 'Officially Canon' With The Movie, EPs Confirm — Here's How They Made Sure 'Everything Tracked'

Before she was "Legally Blonde," she was just... "Elle."

Now streaming on Prime Video, the new prequel series introduces viewers to a 16-year-old version of Reese Witherspoon's iconic character (now played by look-alike Lexi Minetree). The show's initial announcement was met with skepticism from fans of the original 2001 movie, with many refusing to accept Elle's new backstory as canon. Unfortunately for those fans, it's Witherspoon's opinion that matters — and she says this is exactly how it all happened.

"It was Reese's idea to do a show about Elle Woods in high school, so she entrusted [co-showrunner Laura Kittrell] to create the pilot, and she has embraced what we've come up with," co-showrunner Caroline Dries tells TVLine. "So I would say, yes, it's officially canon now."

In adapting teen Elle's story for streaming, the show's creative team had two challenges ahead of them: pay homage to everything fans already love about Elle's story, but don't undo any of the lore previously established in "Legally Blonde."

"We were very aware of making sure everything tracked and also set up the movie perfectly," Kittrell says. "There was never anything we wanted to do that fought what people love about the movie, tonally, or even from a story place."

An early example of this comes in the show's first episode when Elle meets Bruiser, the iconic rescue chihuahua who's still by her side in "Legally Blonde." Elle's mom mentions that she found him near their neighbor Aaron Spelling's house, which itself is a nod to one of Elle's lines in the movie about growing up next door to the television pioneer.