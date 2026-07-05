The Bernie Mac Show Was Inspired By This Unexpected British Series

In "The Bernie Mac Show" — one of the best Fox TV shows of all time – late stand-up comic Bernie Mac was often looking straight into the camera, staring at his audience as he vented to "America" about his daily parenting struggles. But those iconic fourth-wall breaks weren't inspired by the American TV shows you might suspect.

According to Entertainment Weekly's "'I'm gonna kill one of them kids': An oral history of 'The Bernie Mac Show' pilot," series creator, Larry Wilmore, and director, Ken Kwapis, revealed that the foundational DNA of the comedy series actually came from the short-lived "1900 House." The 1999 historical reality series — which aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on PBS in the U.S. — threw a modern-day British couple and their kids into a Victorian home to live exactly like it was the turn of the century: No electricity, no indoor plumbing, not even Snickers bars.

"I was watching this show called '1900 House,' where they have cameras in the house and people had to act like it was 1900," Wilmore told the outlet. "I thought it was fascinating. I wanted to do something different than the normal three-camera sitcom. I thought it might be interesting to do a show where it seemed like we were eavesdropping on the family rather than having the action pushed at us."