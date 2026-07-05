Why Barney Miller Star Gregory Sierra Quit The Hit Sitcom After Just Two Seasons

It's not always easy to predict what will be a hit, so actors don't always make the right choice. Case in point: Gregory Sierra. Sierra was part of the original cast of "Barney Miller" in the mid '70s, but didn't stick around long — unfortunately for him.

Sierra's big break came on "Sanford and Son," one of the best shows of the '70s. He appeared in 12 episodes as the Sanford's neighbor, Julio Fuentes. From there, he joined the original cast of "Barney Miller," which took off after a slow start in the ratings. Sierra, though, had other plans according to castmate Hal Linden. "Gregory Sierra was a bigger name than I when we started," Linden said in an interview with the Television Academy. "He was waiting for his own show in a deal he'd made. I never found any problem with Gregory, but he found one with me."

In turns out Sierra may have had problems with several people on set, including "Barney Miller" creator, Danny Arnold. While the timelines are a little blurry, it seems as though Sierra was promised a starring role in his own series by Arnold. However, it was taking a while to get off the ground, so Arnold offered him the role of Detective Chano Amengual in "Barney Miller," something Sierra was not completely on board with.