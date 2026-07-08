Friends' Bosses Didn't Plan To Have Monica And Chandler Become A Serious Couple

"Friends" was ripe with relationships for each character throughout the beloved sitcom's epic 10-season run, but the show's creators didn't actually plan for Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) to become one of its biggest love stories.

"When we were shooting the scene in London where we find out that Monica and Chandler have slept together, we were in front of a live audience and the reaction was so stunning," co-creator Marta Kauffman explained to Entertainment Weekly, noting that the studio audience applauded the surprise reveal for a whopping two minutes.

The reaction was all she and co-creator David Crane needed to reconsider turning Monica and Chandler's hookup into something more. "We kind of went, 'Huh, this is such an unexpected duo, let's play with it for a little while,'" Kauffman added.

The unlikely pair first get together while across the pond for Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) wedding to his second wife, Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale), during the Season 4 finale. Before that bombshell, however, the series' primary "will they, won't they" romance was between Ross and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), who had already been through plenty together.