WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Trying Returns, Penultimate Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, And More

By Claire Franken
Trying Season 5 premiere Apple TV

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Trying" is back, "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" nears the finish line, and drama on "The Valley" intensifies. 

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for July 8, 2026

ET

A Woman of Substance

BritBox

A heavily pregnant Emma establishes a new life for herself and her baby in Armley; Edwin's fiancée begins to ask questions.

All the Queen's Men

Paramount+

Amp wrestles with family troubles as Madam learns a new suspect may be tied to her shooting.

Christmas at Sea

Hallmark+

The passengers aboard the Hallmark Cruise are ecstatic when they come face to face with all of their favorite Hallmark stars, who offer advice and support on their journeys.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Apple TV PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Custody hearings loom, conspiracy theories gel, and an attack brings back the fact checkers.

    The Oval

    Paramount+

    Jason sends the White House into a frenzy after Trent's body is discovered.

    Trying

    Apple TV

    Season 5 premiere: The fallout from Nikki’s lie continues, as Kat's arrival threatens Nikki and Jason’s family dynamic.

      Wardriver

      Paramount+ NEW TO STREAMING

      Cole (Dane DeHaan) prowls the city "wardriving," hacking wireless networks from his car and pulling off high tech robberies while always on the move. 

      X-Men '97

      Disney+

      An uneasy partnership between the X-Men and En Sabah Nur fractures as Rama-Tut pursues ultimate dominion, forcing former allies to choose sides in a conflict that threatens the balance of power across time itself.

      ET

      The Valley

      Bravo

      Michelle and Lacy get emotional; Jesse reveals a secret to Kristen about her future with Luke; Janet opens up to Lala about her past; tensions hit a high at Danny's birthday dinner.

      ET

      Next Gen NYC

      Bravo

      Ariana embraces a new chapter; Liam's unique hobbies make a big first impression; Emira opens up about the pressures of content creation. 

      Recommended