What To Watch Wednesday: Trying Returns, Penultimate Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Trying" is back, "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" nears the finish line, and drama on "The Valley" intensifies.
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Showtimes for July 8, 2026
A Woman of Substance
A heavily pregnant Emma establishes a new life for herself and her baby in Armley; Edwin's fiancée begins to ask questions.
All the Queen's Men
Amp wrestles with family troubles as Madam learns a new suspect may be tied to her shooting.
Christmas at Sea
The passengers aboard the Hallmark Cruise are ecstatic when they come face to face with all of their favorite Hallmark stars, who offer advice and support on their journeys.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Custody hearings loom, conspiracy theories gel, and an attack brings back the fact checkers.
The Oval
Jason sends the White House into a frenzy after Trent's body is discovered.
Trying
Season 5 premiere: The fallout from Nikki’s lie continues, as Kat's arrival threatens Nikki and Jason’s family dynamic.
Wardriver
Cole (Dane DeHaan) prowls the city "wardriving," hacking wireless networks from his car and pulling off high tech robberies while always on the move.
X-Men '97
An uneasy partnership between the X-Men and En Sabah Nur fractures as Rama-Tut pursues ultimate dominion, forcing former allies to choose sides in a conflict that threatens the balance of power across time itself.
The Valley
Michelle and Lacy get emotional; Jesse reveals a secret to Kristen about her future with Luke; Janet opens up to Lala about her past; tensions hit a high at Danny's birthday dinner.
Next Gen NYC
Ariana embraces a new chapter; Liam's unique hobbies make a big first impression; Emira opens up about the pressures of content creation.