What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More

By Ryan Schwartz
Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls in episode 101 of Little House on the Prairie Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

MONDAY, JULY 6

📺 "Inspector Ellis" Season 2 (Acorn TV)
📺 9 p.m. "BBQ Brawl" Season 7 finale (Food Network)

TUESDAY, JULY 7

📺 "Zatima" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)

🤣 "Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Summer Sparks" (Roku movie)
A single father (Jesse Metcalfe) arrives at camp with his competitive son and soon meets a single mother (Kathryn Davis) returning to her childhood summer haven with her own kids.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

📺 "Trying" Season 5 (Apple TV)

🎥 "Wardriver" (Paramount+)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

📺 "The Five Star Weekend" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
After a devastating loss, a celebrity chef (played by Jennifer Garner) invites three friends from different stages in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket; D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant co-star.

📺 "Little House on the Prairie" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.

📺 8 p.m. "Big Brother" Season 28 (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud" Season 12 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 20 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Man Will Burn" (HBO)
The four-part docuseries goes  behind the scenes to chronicle the evolution and ethos Of Burning Man,  the 40-year-old cultural event and temporary city built in the Nevada desert.

📺 9 p.m. "Press Your Luck" Season 7 (ABC)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Project Runway" Season 22 (Freeform)

FRIDAY, JULY 10

📺 "Star City" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" limited series finale (Starz)

🎥 "The Long Walk" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Reminders of Him" (Peacock)

🎥 "Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea" (Netflix documentary)
Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Night Everything Changed" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
When her teenage daughter fails to return home from a sleepover, a frantic mother uncovers dark secrets involving a forbidden romance; Lara Amersey and Monica Rodriguez Knox star.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

🎥 8 p.m. "He Couldn't Let Go" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Christina Milian) with a gift for reading body language realizes something is terribly wrong during a quiet night at home, turning an ordinary evening into a terrifying fight for survival.

🎥 8 p.m. "O Little Christmas Market" (Hallmark Channel movie)
When a corporate developer threatens the Christmas market founded by her late father, a miniature artist (Katherine Barrell) falls for an architect (Stephen Huszar) whose firm is behind the buyout.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Trouble With Christmas Mistletoe" (Great American Family movie)
An acquisitions executive (Jillian Murray) returns home for Christmas and reconnects with the former fiancé (Brett Varvel) she left behind.

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