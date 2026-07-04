What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 "Inspector Ellis" Season 2 (Acorn TV)

📺 9 p.m. "BBQ Brawl" Season 7 finale (Food Network)

TUESDAY, JULY 7

📺 "Zatima" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)

🤣 "Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Summer Sparks" (Roku movie)

A single father (Jesse Metcalfe) arrives at camp with his competitive son and soon meets a single mother (Kathryn Davis) returning to her childhood summer haven with her own kids.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

📺 "Trying" Season 5 (Apple TV)

🎥 "Wardriver" (Paramount+)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

📺 "The Five Star Weekend" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)

After a devastating loss, a celebrity chef (played by Jennifer Garner) invites three friends from different stages in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket; D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant co-star.

📺 "Little House on the Prairie" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.

📺 8 p.m. "Big Brother" Season 28 (CBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud" Season 12 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 20 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Man Will Burn" (HBO)

The four-part docuseries goes behind the scenes to chronicle the evolution and ethos Of Burning Man, the 40-year-old cultural event and temporary city built in the Nevada desert.

📺 9 p.m. "Press Your Luck" Season 7 (ABC)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Project Runway" Season 22 (Freeform)

FRIDAY, JULY 10

📺 "Star City" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" limited series finale (Starz)

🎥 "The Long Walk" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Reminders of Him" (Peacock)

🎥 "Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea" (Netflix documentary)

Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Night Everything Changed" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

When her teenage daughter fails to return home from a sleepover, a frantic mother uncovers dark secrets involving a forbidden romance; Lara Amersey and Monica Rodriguez Knox star.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

🎥 8 p.m. "He Couldn't Let Go" (Lifetime movie)

A woman (Christina Milian) with a gift for reading body language realizes something is terribly wrong during a quiet night at home, turning an ordinary evening into a terrifying fight for survival.

🎥 8 p.m. "O Little Christmas Market" (Hallmark Channel movie)

When a corporate developer threatens the Christmas market founded by her late father, a miniature artist (Katherine Barrell) falls for an architect (Stephen Huszar) whose firm is behind the buyout.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Trouble With Christmas Mistletoe" (Great American Family movie)

An acquisitions executive (Jillian Murray) returns home for Christmas and reconnects with the former fiancé (Brett Varvel) she left behind.