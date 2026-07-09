Why Kaley Cuoco Called Her Big Bang Theory Haircut 'The Worst Decision': 'What Was I Thinking?'

One star of "The Big Bang Theory" looked a lot different in Season 8... and she still has regrets about it to this day.

When the hit CBS sitcom returned for its eighth season in 2014, Kaley Cuoco — who starred as neighbor and love interest Penny — was sporting a drastically shorter haircut. The new 'do was worked into the show (Penny was wary of alarming Sheldon with such a big change), but the real reason for the haircut came off-screen: Cuoco cut her hair short for a lead role in the independent film "Burning Bodhi."

She also saw the haircut as a fresh start, she recounted in the 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series": "I don't know if I was being rebellious... At that point, we were heading into our eighth season, and something needed to shake up. I was bored and sick of the hair." Plus, Cuoco figured that "by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team."

That theory, though, was definitively disproven — bazinga! — when Cuoco realized that her new short haircut actually took longer to style on the "Big Bang" set than her longer hair did. "I was like, 'This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!' I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready... So then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn't easy to style."