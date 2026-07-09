What To Watch Thursday: ABC Game Shows, Big Brother, Project Runway, And RHOC Return
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Celebrity Family Feud" and "Press Your Luck" are back, "Big Brother" kicks off Season 28, and "Project Runway" returns with a twist.
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Showtimes for July 9, 2026
Criminal Minds: Evolution
The line between Voit's influence and the Fan's autonomy blurs; a major betrayal within the prison system puts the team in jeopardy.
The Five Star Weekend
Series premiere: After a devastating loss, a celebrity chef (played by Jennifer Garner) invites three friends from different stages in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket; D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant co-star.
Little House on the Prairie
Series premiere: The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.
FIFA World Cup
France takes on Morocco in the Quarterfinals.
Big Brother
Season 28 premiere: Sixteen houseguests move into the Big Brother house for the summer, including “Survivor” vet Rick Devens, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Jason De Puy, and “Big Brother” Season 26 returnee Angela Murray.
Celebrity Family Feud
Season 12 premiere: Champions of the American Football Conference (Ray Lewis Jr., Rodney Harrison, Hines Ward, Terrell Suggs, and Mel Blount) and National Football Conference (Milton Williams, Michael Singletary, Landon Dickerson, Amani Toomer, and Isaac Bruce) go head-to-head for the grand prize.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike hits beast mode; Angelina sparks up an old flame; Sammi finally meets her baby boy.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Season 20 premiere: Vicki returns only to find herself in the middle of Shannon and Tamra, who are at odds after an explosive encounter; Jennifer introduces new Housewife Carmella to the group.
Surviving Earth
A protective mother amphibian battles to keep her brood of eggs in water while the forest around her dries out and the trees collapse.
The Man Will Burn
The four-part docuseries goes behind the scenes to chronicle the evolution and ethos of Burning Man, the 40-year-old cultural event and temporary city built in the Nevada desert.
Press Your Luck
Season 7 premiere: Three football super fans are ready to take on the WHAMMY and score some big bucks.
Project Runway
Season 22 premiere: A new twist raises the stakes as 22 designers fight to secure a spot in the competition; Tyra Banks joins as judge.